OSSC recruitment 2022 for welfare extension officer posts, Application begins from Sep 13

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has issued a new notification for recruitment to the post of welfare extension officer posts (Initial Appointee) under the Director (ST), ST & SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare department, Bhubaneswar.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the online website of OSSC– www.ossc.gov.in. The online application link will be opened from 13th September 2022 and will end on 12th October 2022.

A total of 129 posts will be filled up through this recruitment drive.

Important Dates

Starting date of application: September 13, 2022

Last date of application: October 12, 2022

Vacancy Details for OSSC recruitment 2022

UR- 82

ST- 29

SC-16

SEBC-2

Total-129

Consolidated monthly remuneration for first year– Rs 25,300

Examination fee: Nil

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must have passed a Bachelor’s degree in Arts/Science/Commerce or equivalent examination from any recognised University.

Selection Process

The candidate will be selected via Written examination and interview.

The tentative date for preliminary written examination will be around 2nd week of November 2022.

How to apply for OSSC recruitment 2022

Go to the official website

All eligible candidates have to register themselves by clicking on “APPLY ONLINE” button on the home page of the Commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in.

Those candidates who are applying for the first time have to register for the post by clicking on “NEW USER” button shown on the screen. On submitting the registration form a User Id and Password will be generated.

On clicking “New user” or “Registered User’:, instruction for filling up the Online Registration/ Re-registration and Application Forms shall appear on the computer screen. These instructions should be read carefully before proceeding with filling up the Application Form.

Step by step procedure for registration/re-registration can be viewed by clicking on “Instruction to fill up Online Application Form”.

For other details, click here for official notification.