SBI Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 1438 facilitator posts, earn up to Rs. 40,000 per month

SBI (State Bank of India) is inviting online applications to fill up vacant posts for facilitator jobs. A total of 1438 vacancies are available. The official notification for the same has been released. The last date for the submission of online applications is January 10, 2023. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online at the SBI official website. For further details, check below:

SBI Recruitment 2023 Important dates

Starting date for submission of online applications – December 22, 2022

closing date for submission of online applications – January 10, 2023

SBI Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted by the shortlisting committee formed by the State Bank of India.

The shortlisted candidates will then be called for an interview for the final selection

SBI Recruitment 2023 Pay scale

The selected candidates will get a pay within the range of Rs. 25,000 – Rs. 40,000.

How to Apply

Interested candidates are to visit the official SBI website

Click on the career section on the home page

Candidates then will have to register themselves in order to generate login details

Using the login credentials, fill out the application form provided

The candidates are advised to take a printout of the submitted application for future references

Important links