RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 4660 vacant posts, apply online before May 14

RPF Recruitment 2024: The Railway Protection Fore (RPF) under Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is inviting applications for the recruitment of vacancies under several positions. A total of 4660 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Vacant positions of Sub-Inspector and Constable will be filled up. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. Online registration needs to be done at the official website of Indian railways at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in. Process of online application has already begun from April 14, 2024. Notably, the last date for submission of online applications is May 14, 2024. For further details, check below:

Important Dates for RPF Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online application: April 14, 2024

Closing date for submission of online application: May 14, 2024

Vacant Posts for RPF Recruitment 2024

Constable: 4208 vacant posts

Sub Inspector: 452 vacant posts

Total: 4660 vacant posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Constable: Candidates should hold a 10th class pass certificate from a recognized board

Sub Inspector: Candidates should hold a graduation degree from a university recognized by UGC.

Age Limit

Constable

Minimum age limit: 18 years of age

Maximum age limit: 28 years of age

Sub Inspector

Minimum age limit: 20 years of age

Maximum age limit: 28 years of age

Selection Process

The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on five stages. They are as follows:

Computer Based Examination

Shortlisting

Physical Efficiency Test

Physical Measurement Test

Document Verification

Application Fee