RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 4660 vacant posts, apply online before May 14

RPF Recruitment 2024: The Railway Protection Fore (RPF) under Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is inviting applications for the recruitment of vacancies under several positions. A total of 4660 vacant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Vacant positions of Sub-Inspector and Constable will be filled up. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released.
Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and apply online. Online registration needs to be done at the official website of Indian railways at rpf.indianrailways.gov.in. Process of online application has already begun from April 14, 2024. Notably, the last date for submission of online applications is May 14, 2024. For further details, check below:
Important Dates for RPF Recruitment 2024
- Starting date for submission of online application: April 14, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online application: May 14, 2024
Vacant Posts for RPF Recruitment 2024
- Constable: 4208 vacant posts
- Sub Inspector: 452 vacant posts
Total: 4660 vacant posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Constable: Candidates should hold a 10th class pass certificate from a recognized board
- Sub Inspector: Candidates should hold a graduation degree from a university recognized by UGC.
Age Limit
Constable
- Minimum age limit: 18 years of age
- Maximum age limit: 28 years of age
Sub Inspector
- Minimum age limit: 20 years of age
- Maximum age limit: 28 years of age
Selection Process
The final list of selected candidates will be prepared based on five stages. They are as follows:
- Computer Based Examination
- Shortlisting
- Physical Efficiency Test
- Physical Measurement Test
- Document Verification
Application Fee
- For Candidates belonging to SC, ST and Ex-servicemen: Rs 250
- For female candidates: Rs 250
- For all other candidates: Rs 500