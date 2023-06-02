RPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancy for 9000 posts, 10th pass can apply

RPF Constable Recruitment 2023: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has advertised for more than 9000 constable posts in June 2023. 10th class pass candidates can apply.

Read this article for complete details on eligibility criteria, vacancies available, application procedure, selection process, and additional requirements for the posts.

The RPF is a dedicated security force of the Indian Railways. They work to ensure the safety and security of train passengers.

Number of Posts:

The RPF has advertised for 9000 plus posts of constables.

Eligibility Criteria:

10th Pass candidates can apply for the post of RPF constables.

RPF Constable Recruitment Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit – 18 years of age

Maximum Age Limit – 25 years of age

Age Relaxation for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ PwD category might be considered as per the Government rules and regulations.

Selection Process:

For the RPF constable recruitment both Written and Physical Test is compulsory.

Website for Application:

Candidates can apply for the posts by logging into the website: rpf.indianrailways.gov.in The application form will be accessible on the official website of the Indian Railways. Look for the “Recruitment” or “Career” section on the website’s homepage and then follow the instructions mentioned thereof.

How to Apply:

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply online from RPF’s official website.

Visit the official website.

Click on the ‘Apply online’.

Fill up the necessary details.

Choose the preferred language and zone for the examination.

Make the payment.

Download the Registration Slip, with a registration number in it.

Syllabus:

The syllabus encompasses subjects such as arithmetic (maths) general knowledge, general intelligence, and reasoning.

The PET generally comprises various tasks, including a 1600-meter race, long jump, high jump, and other physical challenges.

Salary:

An RPF Constable typically earns between Rs 26,000 and Rs 32,000 per month as their maximum salary. The average minimum wage ranges from Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200. With a grade pay of Rs 2000 per month.

Important Dates:

The application process is expected to start from June 2023

Application Fees:

SC/ ST/ Ex-serviceman/ Female/ Minorities/ Economically Backward Class: Rs. 250/- (Rupees Two Hundred & Fifty Only)

For All Other Categories: Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only)

Detailed Advertisement Awaited, Please Visit The Website For Updates.