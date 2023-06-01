IB recruitment 2023: 797 posts of Junior Intelligence Officers, apply soon

IB recruitment 2023: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) has advertised for the post of Junior Intelligence Officers (JIO) Recruitment 2023.

The Intelligence Bureau conducts the recruitment for Junior Intelligence Officer Examination through IB JIO Recruitment every year.

The recruitment notification has been released on the official website, and the online application will begin on 03 June 2023. Here are the details on the notification, application open and close date, and the entire Process.

Number Of Posts:

The Intelligence Bureau of India published the advertisement for IB JIO Recruitment 2023 to fill up 797 vacancies.

Nature of Posts:

The IB has advertised for the post of (IB JIO) that is Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II (Technical).

Age limit for IB JIO Recruitment 2023:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 27 Years

Salary:

The salary for the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II (Technical) is Level – 4 that is in the pay band (Rs. 25,500-81, 100/-)

Application Opening, Ending Date:

The application date for the Junior Intelligence Officer shall begin on 03 June 2023 and end on 23 June 2023.

Mode of Application:

Only online applications shall be accepted. The applications should be complete in all aspects or it shall be rejected.

Application Fees:

For General candidates or OBC (other backward caste) or EWS (economically weaker sections) the application fees is Rs. 500/-

Whereas, for SC (scheduled caste) and ST (scheduled tribes) the application fees is Rs. 450/-

Selection Process:

Online Examination

Skill Test

Interview

Educational Qualification:

(I) Diploma in Electronics or Electronics and Tele-communication or Electronics and Communication or Electrical and Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute.

OR

(II) Bachelor’s Degree in Science (B. Sc) with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognized University/Institute.

OR

(III) Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications (BCA) from a Government recognized University/Institute.

Website for Application:

mha.gov.in