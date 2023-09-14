RBI Assistant recruitment 2023: Notification released for 450 vacant posts, Check details here
Candidates willing to apply for RBI Recruitment 2023 are to submit their online applications on or before October 4, 2023.
RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is looking for interested and eligible candidates to apply for several assistant posts. A total of 450 vacancies are available. An official notification for the same has been released on the official RBI website. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is October 4, 2023. Eligible candidates are to apply through RBI’s official website at www.rbi.org.in. It is to be noted that no other form of application submission will be considered. For further details, check below:
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of online applications: September 13, 2023
- Closing date for submission of online applications: October 4, 2023
- Online Preliminary Test (Tentative): October 21, 2023 and October 23, 2023
- Main Test Online (Tentative): December 02, 2023
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Eligibility
- Candidate applying should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.
- Candidates applying for a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language of the state.
- Minimum age limit to apply: 20 years
- Maximum age limit to apply: 28 years
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Selection Process
The final selection of the candidates will be done in three phases, namely:
- A preliminary test of Multiple choice questions
- A main examination of multiple choice questions
- A language proficiency test
RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Application fee
- For candidates belonging to ST/SC/PwBD/EXS: Rs 50
- For candidates belonging to all other categories: Rs 450
How to Apply
- Visit the official RBI website
- Click on ‘Current Vacancies’
- Click on ‘Recruitment for the Post of Assistant-2023’
- Next, you will be redirected to a new page.
- Register yourself and fill out the application form
- Fill in all the required details
- Upload all necessary documents
- Pay the application fee and apply
- It is advisable to keep a print out of the application for any future references