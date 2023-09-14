RBI Assistant recruitment 2023: Notification released for 450 vacant posts, Check details here

RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is looking for interested and eligible candidates to apply for several assistant posts. A total of 450 vacancies are available. An official notification for the same has been released on the official RBI website. Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply online. The last date for the submission of online applications is October 4, 2023. Eligible candidates are to apply through RBI’s official website at www.rbi.org.in. It is to be noted that no other form of application submission will be considered. For further details, check below:

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Starting date for submission of online applications: September 13, 2023

Closing date for submission of online applications: October 4, 2023

Online Preliminary Test (Tentative): October 21, 2023 and October 23, 2023

Main Test Online (Tentative): December 02, 2023

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

Candidate applying should hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Candidates applying for a particular recruiting office should be proficient in the language of the state.

Minimum age limit to apply: 20 years

Maximum age limit to apply: 28 years

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The final selection of the candidates will be done in three phases, namely:

A preliminary test of Multiple choice questions

A main examination of multiple choice questions

A language proficiency test

RBI Assistant Recruitment 2023 Application fee

For candidates belonging to ST/SC/PwBD/EXS: Rs 50

For candidates belonging to all other categories: Rs 450

How to Apply