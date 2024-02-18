OSSSC CRE recruitment 2023: Registration dates extended for CRE Exam 2023; Check new dates

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has extended the Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 III and IV. The registration deadline for OSSSC CRE Exam 2023 has been extended till March 15 and March 20, respectively. Candidates can read about the extended dates on the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

Revised OSSSC CRE Exam 2023 dates

OSSSC has notified that the registration/ re-registration for the Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 (III) for the posts of Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) in district cadre has been extended till March 15, 2024, and submission of online applications has been extended till March 20, 2024.

Meanwhile, OSSS has extended the registration dates for the Combined Recruitment Examination 2023 (IV) for the district cadre posts of RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI, AMIN and SFS till March 20, 2024. The candidates can now submit application forms for the CRE-IV for the mentioned posts till March 31, 2024.

How to apply for OSSSC CRE Exam 2023

The eligible and interested candidates can apply through OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. They can register and open the Apply online link to fill in the application form. Note that candidates should submit the form before the revised deadline for the mentioned post. You can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Visit the official website of OSSSC and download to the official notification to get more details about this.