OSSSC CRE Recruitment 2023: Online registration for 2895 posts extended till Feb 20

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has revised the dates for the recruitment of 2895 vacancies for multiple posts including RI, ICDS Supervisor, ARI in District Cadre.

The commission is inviting applications for the vacant posts through Combined Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2023. An official notification for the revision of dates in the recruitment has been released at the official website of OSSSC.

Interested candidates can check their eligibility and apply for the vacant posts at the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in. Notably, the last date for registering online was on January 31, 2024.

Important Dates

Starting date for online registration: December 30, 2023

Closing date for online registrations: February 20, 2024

Starting date for submission of online application: December 30, 2023

Closing date for submission of online application: February 20, 2024

Vacant Posts

Revenue Inspector: 559 vacant posts

ICDS Supervisor (for female only): 498 vacant posts

Assistant Revenue Inspector: 827 vacant posts

Admin: 686 vacant posts

Statistical Field Surveyor: 325 vacant posts

Educational Qualification

Revenue Inspector: Candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in relevant field.

Supervisor: Candidate should hold a Bachelor’s degree in relevant field.

Assistant Revenue Inspector: The candidate must have passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from a recognized board.

Amin: The candidate must have passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from a recognized board.

Statistical Field Surveyor: The candidate must have passed Higher Secondary Examination (10+2) from a recognized board.

Age Limit

Revenue Inspector: 20-38 years

Supervisor: 21-38 years

Assistant Revenue Inspector: 20-38 years

Amin: 20-38 years

Statistical Field Surveyor: 21-38 years

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Practical Skill Test.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the prelims examination is likely to be held during the month of May-June 2024. On the other hand, the main examination is likely to be held in the month of September-October 2024.

The practical skill test will be held within two months of the main examination.