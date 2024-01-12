OSSC Recruitment: Date for preliminary examination of DEO, stenographer, typist and others announced; Check details

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) today announced the date for the preliminary examination of Combined Recruitment Examination for different posts.

As per the announcement, the preliminary examination of Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-cum-typist, Typist-cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator-2013 will be held on February 4, 2024 (Sunday) through OMR Answer Sheet all over the State in 30 Districts.

Date of examination:

February 4 (Sunday).

Sitting:

One sitting

Timing:

Reporting time: 8.30 AM

Gate Closing time: 9.30 AM

Exam time: 10 AM to 12 PM

Subject:

Preliminary Examination in OMR Answer sheet.

There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for each wrong answer.

Candidates concerned are advised to download their admission letter through the official website of the Commission from January 25 onwards using their User ID and Password to appear for the examination.

The OSSC has decided to fill up 124 posts, which include:

63 Junior Stenographers

7 Junior Grade Stenographers

9 Junior Grade Typists

2 Junior Typists

32 Junior Clerk & Typists

2 Typist & Copyists

2 Junior Grade Typist

7 Data Entry Operator (DEO)

OSSC combined recruitment preliminary examination notification.