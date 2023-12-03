OPTCL job vacancy: Fresh notification issued, check details

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of several different posts.

As per the notification, the applicants should send their applications on or before December 18, 2023 (05.00 P.M).

Name of posts:

Revenue Supervisor

Revenue Inspector

Amin

Place of Engagement:

Revenue Supervisor: Retired Revenue Supervisor (One No.) for Land Section, OPTCL Hqrs. Office,

Revenue Inspector: Retired Revenue Inspectors (Three Nos.) for 1. Central Zone, Bhubaneswar, 2. Western Zone, Burla and 3. Northern Zone, Balasore.

Amin: Retired Amin (Four Nos.) for 1. Central Zone, Bhubaneswar, 2. Western Zone, Burla, 3. Northern Zone, Balasore and 4. Land Section, OPTCL Hqrs. Office, Bhubaneswar.

Eligibility Conditions:

Retired Revenue Supervisor for contractual engagement as Revenue Supervisor/Retired Revenue Inspector for contractual engagement as Revenue Inspector / Retired Amin for contractual engagement as Amin (not above the age of 63 years on the date of publication of Advertisement.), having good service records and physically fit will be eligible for consideration.

Against whom departmental proceedings or criminal cases are contemplated or pending or who have been penalized for misconduct during the last five years preceding to their retirement will not be considered for engagement.

Selection Process:

Selection will be made through personal interview by a Selection Committee.

Procedure to Apply:

The interested candidates may apply along with the following documents: (i) Biodata in the enclosed format (ii) copy of all certificates in support of age, qualification and experience (self-attested) (iii) 2 nos. of recent passport size colour photographs.

The envelope containing application should be super-scribed as” Application for Engagement as Revenue Supervisor/ Revenue Inspector / Amin in OPTCL” and addressed to Senior General Manager (HRD), Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Ltd., Janpath, Bhubaneswar – 751022, so as to reach on or before 18.12.2023 (05.00 P.M). The application should be sent by Speed Post/ Regd. Post/ Courier Service only. OPTCL shall not be responsible for any delay/ wrong delivery/ loss in transit. The application received after due date or incomplete applications or applications of ineligible candidates will be rejected without any further correspondence.

Click here to read the notification of OPTCL job vacancy.