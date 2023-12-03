RRC South Eastern Railways invites recruitment for 1,785 posts; Check details

The Railway Recruitment Cell of South Eastern Railway, Kolkata region has invited application for the recruitment of 1,785 posts for the year 2023-24.

Interest and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at the official website before December 28, 2023.

Vacancy Details

Kharagpur Workshop: 360

Signal & Telecom (Workshop)/Kharagpur: 87

Track Machine Workshop/KHARAGPUR: 120

SSE(Works)/Engg/KHARAGPUR: 28

Carriage & Wagon Depot/KHARAGPUR: 121

Diesel Loco Shed/KHARAGPUR: 50

DEE(G)/KHARAGPUR: 90

TRD Depot/Electrical/KHARAGPUR: 40

EMU Shed/Electrical/TPKR: 40

Electric Loco Shed/SANTRAGACHI: 36

DEE(G)/CHAKRADHARPUR: 93

ELECTRIC TRACTION DEPOT/CHAKRADHARPUR: 30

CARRIAGE & WAGON DEPOT/CHAKRADHARPUR: 65

ELECTRIC LOCO SHED/TATA: 72

ENGINEERING WORKSHOP/SINI: 100

TRACK MACHINE WORKSHOP/SINI: 7

SSE(WORKS)/ENGG/CHAKRADHARPUR: 26

ELECTRIC LOCO SHED/BONDAMUNDA: 50

Diesel Loco Shed/BONDAMUNDA:52

TRD DEPOT/ELECTRICAL/ADRA: 30

ELECTRIC LOCO SHED/BKSC: 31

ELECTRIC LOCO SHED/ROU: 25

SSE(WORKS)/ENGG/ADRA: 24

CARRIAGE & WAGON DEPOT/RANCHI: 30

DEE(G)/RANCHI: 30

TRD DEPOT/ELECTRICAL/RANCHI: 10

SSE(WORKS)/ENGG/RANCHI: 10

Eligibility

Candidates should have completed Class 10 High School or Matriculation along with an ITI/NCVT certificate in relevant trade.

Age Limit

Candidates must be a minimum of 15 years old and should not exceed 24 years. Additionally, there is age relaxation available as per the rules of the East Central Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) SER Kolkata Act Apprentice for the 2023-24 recruitment cycle.

Application Fee

The application fee for the Railway RRC SER Various pasts is Rs 100 for General, OBC, and EWS categories, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, PH and female are exempted from any fee.

How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Register on the page, and proceed to filling the application form.

Step 3: Fill out your personal and qualification details on the website and make sure that no errors are there.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents, as asked on the portal.

Step 5: Submit the fee if applicable.

Step 6: Upon completing all the steps keep a copy of the submitted application, save as a PDF for future reference.

For more details, you can visit the official website of Railway Recruitment Cell of South Eastern Railway.