OPSC Recruitment 2023: Fresh notification issued for Homoeopathic Medical Officer post vacancy

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued a fresh notification and invited online applications from the prospective candidates through the prorma application form to be made available on the website of the commission.

The link for registration on the official website (opsc.gov.in) shall be available from May 16 to June 16, 2023.

A total of 105 posts of Homeopathic Medical Officers in the rank of Group-B under Health & Family Welfare Department in the Scale of Pay or Rs 44,900 in Level 10, Cell01 of the pay matrix as per ORSP rules 2017 with usual Dearness and other Allowances as may be sanctioned by the government of Odisha from time to time.

OPSC Homoeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 age limits:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 years as on the 1st day of January 1985 and not later than 1st of January 2002. However, there will be relaxation for the deserving candidates.

Educational Qualification for OPSC Homoeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 202:

A candidate must have possessed the Degree of Bachelor’s in Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (B.H.M.S) or equivalent Degree from a recognized University or institution recognized by the Central Council of Homeopathy and must have registered himself/herself under the Odisha State Board of Homeopathic Medicine.

Examination Fee:

The examination fee for all categories of candidates has been exempted.

Method of selection:

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the posts of Homeopathic Medical Officer shall be made on the basis of a written test.

Place of examination for Homoeopathic Medical Officer vacancy:

The written examination will be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneswar.

Click here to read the OPSC Homoeopathic Medical Officer Recruitment 2023 notification.