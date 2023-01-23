OPSC Recruitment 2023: Application invited for 274 Assistant Professor posts

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor (Broad Speciality). A total of 274 vacancies will be filled with this recruitment drive. Candidate can submit their online application on or before 17th February 2023.

Applicants can apply for the official OPSC notification given on the official website of https://www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Date

Starting date for OPSC application submission: January 22, 2023

Last date for online application form submission: February 17, 2023

Total Vacancy

Assistant Professor Vacancy: 274

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Applicants should have must have a certificate/ degree of DNB, M.Sc, MD, Ph.D, Post Graduate or must have an equivalent qualification from a recognized institute/ Board.

Age Limit

The age limitation for the candidate as on 01 January 2022 is above 21 years and below 45 years. You can check age relaxation limits on the official notification.

OPSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination, which will be held at Cuttack.

Application fee

The aspirants does not need to pay any application submission fees.

How to apply for OPSC Recruitment 2023

Candidates can apply for the Assistant Professor post online on the official site of OPSC-opsc.gov.in. The last date for application submission is 17th February 2023.

For more detail, Click here