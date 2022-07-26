ONGC recruitment 2022: Online application for fresh vacancy issued, check details

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of as many as 8 vacant posts.

The selected candidates can apply online for the posts of Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants. The selected applicants will be appointed on contractual basis for a period of two years.

Vacancy details:

Associate Consultant: 4

Junior Consultant: 4

Required Experience/ Age limit:

Experience: ONGC persons retired at E4 to E5 level with at least 10 years of experience in Work over/Drilling operations.

Experience: ONGC persons retired at E1 to E3 level with at least 10 years of experience in Work over/Drilling operations.

Age Criteria:

Less than 65 years of age as on 04.08.2022

Period of Engagement:

The engagement shall be purely on contractual basis for a period of 02 years. Engagement on contract will be subject to medical fitness ascertained by ONGC Medical Authority.

Salary:

Associate Consultant (E4/E5) & E6 level): Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of service tax) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) for communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Junior Consultant (E-1 to E3 Level): Rs 40000.00 (inclusive of service tax) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) for communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Roles and Responsibility of Associate /Junior Consultant:

The Consultant is expected to provide complete supervision of all activities associated with work over operations in round the clock shift pattern such as

Adequate inspection of the WOR and the equipment thereof;

A thorough supervision of all operations at the WOR;

To ensure that running and maintenance of WOR and all its machinery in the mine are carried out in safe manner;

To ensure compliance of SOPs, statutory guidelines and Mines act.

Regular update of QHSE documentation.

Site inspection and supervision of site preparation, rig deployment at site, smooth execution of work over operations in co-ordination with Installation Manager and other departments, preparation of pipe tally and completion report etc.,

Any other responsibility required as per DGMS & other statutory authorities.

How to Apply: