ONGC recruitment 2022: Online application for fresh vacancy issued, check details

ONGC recruitment 2022: Online application for fresh vacancy issued

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has issued a fresh notification for the recruitment of as many as 8 vacant posts.

The selected candidates can apply online for the posts of Junior Consultants and Associate Consultants. The selected applicants will be appointed on contractual basis for a period of two years.

Vacancy details:

  • Associate Consultant: 4
  • Junior Consultant: 4

Required Experience/ Age limit:

  • Experience: ONGC persons retired at E4 to E5 level with at least 10 years of experience in Work over/Drilling operations.
  • Experience: ONGC persons retired at E1 to E3 level with at least 10 years of experience in Work over/Drilling operations.

Age Criteria:

  • Less than 65 years of age as on 04.08.2022

Period of Engagement:

  • The engagement shall be purely on contractual basis for a period of 02 years. Engagement on contract will be subject to medical fitness ascertained by ONGC Medical Authority.

Salary:

  • Associate Consultant (E4/E5) & E6 level): Rs 66000.00 (inclusive of service tax) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) for communication facilities against submission of invoice.
  • Junior Consultant (E-1 to E3 Level): Rs 40000.00 (inclusive of service tax) + Rs 2000.00 (maximum) for communication facilities against submission of invoice.

Roles and Responsibility of Associate /Junior Consultant:

  • The Consultant is expected to provide complete supervision of all activities associated with work over operations in round the clock shift pattern such as
  • Adequate inspection of the WOR and the equipment thereof;
  • A thorough supervision of all operations at the WOR;
  • To ensure that running and maintenance of WOR and all its machinery in the mine are carried out in safe manner;
  • To ensure compliance of SOPs, statutory guidelines and Mines act.
  • Regular update of QHSE documentation.
  • Site inspection and supervision of site preparation, rig deployment at site, smooth execution of work over operations in co-ordination with Installation Manager and other departments, preparation of pipe tally and completion report etc.,
  • Any other responsibility required as per DGMS & other statutory authorities.

How to Apply:

  • Eligible interested candidates are required to send the scanned copy of Application duly signed in the format given at
  • Annexure-I of this advertisement to the email address: [email protected] as non-editable file (PDF format) within 10 days from the date of publication in newspaper.
  • For further clarification may contact Shri. Aman Kandulana DGM(HR) Ph no- 9428332910.

Click here to read the ONGC recruitment 2022 notification. 

Click here to visit the official ONGC website. 

