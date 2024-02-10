NTA announces exam date for recruitment of Non-teaching staff in IIT Delhi, Check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for the non-teaching staff recruitment exam for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. As per the official notice, the IT Delhi Recruitment Exam will be conducted on February 24.

The candidates who have successfully applied for the recruitment exam can now check and download the notice on the official website at nta.ac.in.

The exam is being held for the posts of Technical Officer (Group A), Junior Technical Officer (Group B) and Technical Assistant (Group C).

Here’s important details of the exam:

Subject I: Electrical/Electronics/Instrumentation and Allied.

Subject II: Mechanical/Civil/Textile and Allied.

Subject III: Chemistry/ Chemical Engineering/Biochemistry/Biosciences and Allied.

Subject IV: Computer Science and IT.

Subject V: Physics/Optics/Materials Science and Allied.

A candidate must answer 40 questions out of 100 questions that are available on a selected Subject Area paper consisting of 100 marks of Tier I (Screening Test) for Technical Officer posts.

In Tier I (Written Test), the candidate must answer 40 questions from a total of 100 questions on a selected Subject Area paper of Part B (Specialization), worth 120 points. The Part A (General) paper will be worth 50 marks for Junior Technical Officer and Technical Assistant posts.

Additionally, all the questions will be objective type, with four options available. The exam will be held in Noida only. The admit cards for the recruitment exam will be issued in three days before the exam date.

The admit card will contain details such as the examination date, timings, venue, and other relevant information. “For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011-69227700, 011-40759000,” the notice read.

For more details, the candidates can visit the official website of NTA or nta.ac.in.