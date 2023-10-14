MSC Bank recruitment 2023: Job aspirants can apply for Trainee Clerks and other posts

The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd (MSC Bank) will recruit candidates for Trainee Clerks and other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online at the official website of MSC Bank -mscbank.in. The online registration process began on October 10 and will continue till October 30, 2023.

Candidates can apply online through the official website of MSC Bank at mscbank.com for a total of 153 posts in the organization.

You can get more information on eligibility, selection process, and other details here.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

• Trainee Junior Officers: 45 posts

• Trainee Clerks: 107 posts

• Steno Typist in Junior Officer Grade: 1 post

MSC Bank Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Trainee Junior Officers: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks and should have passed matriculation with Marathi as one subject.

Age limit: Minimum 23 years and Maximum 32 years as on 31.8.2023.

Trainee Clerks: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks and should have passed matriculation with Marathi as one subject.

Age limit: Minimum 21 years and Maximum 28 years as on 31.8.2023.

Steno Typist in Junior Officer Grade: The candidate should be a graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks and should have passed matriculation with Marathi as one subject.

Age limit: Minimum 23 years and Maximum 32 years as on 31.8.2023.

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of online written test and personal interview or skill test. The written test will be in English only.

Application Fees

For Trainee Junior Officers and Steno Typist: Rs 1770

For Trainee Clerks: Rs 1180.

The application fees should be paid only through online mode – debit card, credit cards, internet banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets.