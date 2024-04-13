Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 410 clerical posts, apply online before May 9

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: The Jharkhand High Court is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies. A total of 410 vacant posts of Clerk and other Assistant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications online.
Applications need to be submitted via the official website of Jharkhand High Court at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. It is important to note that the last date for submission of online applications is May 9, 2024. For more details, check below:
Important Dates for Jharkhand HC Recruitment
- Starting date for submission of online applications: April 10, 2024
- Closing date for submission of online applications: May 9, 2024
Vacant Posts for Jharkhand HC Recruitment
- Unreserved: 130 vacant posts
- SC: 58 vacant posts
- ST: 143 vacant posts
- B.C-I: 38 vacant posts
- B.C-II: 14 vacant posts
- EWS: 27 vacant posts
Total: 410 vacant posts
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- Candidates applying for the recruitment should hold a graduation degree from a recognized university.
- They should also have knowledge about computer operations.
Age Limit
- Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age
- Maximum age limit to apply: 35 years of age
Selection Process
Three rounds will decide the final list of selected candidates. These are:
- Written Test
- Computer based Test
- Personal Interview
How to Apply
- Interested and eligible candidates need to first visit the official website at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in.
- They need to click on the “Recruitment” tab from the homepage.
- After which, they need to click on the application link.
- Get yourself registered and obtain your login credentials.
- Fill up the application form with all required details.
- Pay the application fee and submit your application.