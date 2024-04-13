Jharkhand HC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for 410 clerical posts, apply online before May 9

Jharkhand High Court Recruitment 2024: The Jharkhand High Court is inviting applications to fill up multiple vacancies. A total of 410 vacant posts of Clerk and other Assistant posts will be filled up under this recruitment drive. Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications online.

Applications need to be submitted via the official website of Jharkhand High Court at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. It is important to note that the last date for submission of online applications is May 9, 2024. For more details, check below:

Important Dates for Jharkhand HC Recruitment

Starting date for submission of online applications: April 10, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: May 9, 2024

Vacant Posts for Jharkhand HC Recruitment

Unreserved: 130 vacant posts

SC: 58 vacant posts

ST: 143 vacant posts

B.C-I: 38 vacant posts

B.C-II: 14 vacant posts

EWS: 27 vacant posts

Total: 410 vacant posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the recruitment should hold a graduation degree from a recognized university.

They should also have knowledge about computer operations.

Age Limit

Minimum age limit to apply: 21 years of age

Maximum age limit to apply: 35 years of age

Selection Process

Three rounds will decide the final list of selected candidates. These are:

Written Test

Computer based Test

Personal Interview

How to Apply