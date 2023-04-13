IRDAI recruitment 2023: Apply online for Assistant Manager posts

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has invited online applications for recruitment of Assistant Manager post on April 11. The deadline for the submission of the application form is May 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.ibps.in.

Important Dates

Commencement of on-line registration of application: April 11, 2023

Closure of registration of application: May 10, 2023

Closure for editing application details: May 10, 2023

Last date for printing your application: May 25, 2023

Online Fee Payment: April 4, 2023- May 10, 2025

IRDAI recruitment 2023 vacancy details

A total of 45 vacancies for Assistant Managers (AM) will be filled with this recruitment drive.

Age limit

The candidate’s age should be between the age of 21 to 30 years.

IRDAI recruitment 2023 application fee

SC/ST/PwBD. For SC / ST / PwBD candidates the application fee is 100. Other candidates will need to pay an application fee is Rs 750.

How to apply for IRDAI recruitment 2023

Visit the IBPS portal at ibps.in

Click on the IRDAI recruitment 2023 on the home page.

Register if a new user.

Then log in using credentials and fill in the application.

Upload documents and pay the fee.

Submit the application

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Official Notification Here

