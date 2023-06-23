IPPB Information Technology Officer recruitment, apply to get huge salary

India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) has invited applications from qualified, energetic and dynamic candidates who will be appointed as Information Technology Officer.

The job seekers must keep in mind that the on-line registration of applications which started from June 13 will continue till July 3 (11.59 PM).

Information Technology Officer vacancy details:

Age limits:

Educational Qualification:

E./B.Tech. in Computer Science /Information Technology OR Master of Computer Application (MCA) (03Years)

Application Fee / Intimation Charges (Non-Refundable):

SC/ST/PWD (Only Intimation charges): Rs 150.00 (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty Only)

For all others: 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred Fifty Only)

Pay and allowances:

Executive (Associate Consultant -IT): Rs 10,00,000/

Executive (Consultant – IT): Rs 15,00,000/

Executive (Senior Consultant-IT): Rs 25,00,000/-

Period of Contract:

The period of contract shall be for 3 years and may be extended for a further period of 2 years on the basis of Individual Performance.

Selection process of IPPB Information Technology Officer recruitment:

Selection will be made on the basis of Interview. However, Bank reserves the right to conduct assessment, Group Discussion or Online Test in addition to interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms do not entitle a candidate to be called for Interview/Group Discussion or Online Test.

IPPB reserves the right to call only the requisite number of candidates for the Assessment/ Interview/ Group Discussion or Online Test after preliminary screening/ short listing with reference to candidates’ qualification, experience, profile vis-a-vis job requirements, etc.

Results of the candidates who have qualified for various stages of the recruitment process and the list of candidates finally selected will be made available on the website. Final select list will be published on the website.

Posting:

The initial place of posting will be at Delhi /Chennai. However, officer may be posted anywhere in India. Candidates willing to serve anywhere in India should apply.

For any queries please write to email id: careers@ippbonline.in.

Click here to read the IPPB Information Technology Officer recruitment notification.