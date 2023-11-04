Intelligence Bureau Recruitment 2023: Application announced for 677 posts, Details here

The Intelligence Bureau (IB), India’s intelligence agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has announced recruitment for 677 posts. The recruitment drive for 2023 features a range of exciting positions, including Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Assistant Central Intelligence Analyst (ACIA), Technical Assistant (TA), Security Assistant (Motor Transport) (SA), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS).

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is offering 677 vacancies in total, across different categories, providing candidates with a multitude of options to match their skills and interests. From the adrenaline-pumping role of Security Assistant (Motor Transport) to the versatile Multi-Tasking Staff positions, these roles are poised to shape the future of national security.

Vacancy Details

Organization: Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Available Positions: Security Assistant (Motor Transport) and Multi-Tasking Staff

Total Vacancies: 677

Salary/Pay Scale: Rs. 21,700-69,100/- (Level-3)

Job Location: All India

Application Start Date: October 14, 2023

Application Deadline: November 13, 2023

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for these positions are designed to select candidates who are dedicated, capable, and committed to the nation. The general eligibility requirements are as follows:

Nationality: Indian citizenship is a must.

Age Limit: Age requirements differ according to the position, with candidates aged 20 to 30 years for ACIO and ACIA, and 18 to 30 years for TA.

Educational Qualification: A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognized university.

Physical Fitness: Applicants must meet specified physical standards, ensuring they are fit for the role.

Application Process

To apply for these prestigious positions, follow these steps:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs

Click on the “Recruitment” tab.

On the recruitment page, select the position you are interested in.

Create an account on the website and complete the online application form.

Upload all necessary documents, including educational certificates, age proof, and caste certificate (if applicable).

Pay the application fee, which is Rs. 500 for General and OBC candidates, and Rs. 250 for SC/ST/Female/Ex-Servicemen/EBC candidates.

Review your application and submit it.

Selection Process

The selection process for IB Recruitment 2023 is comprehensive and rigorous:

Written Exam: Candidates will face an objective-type written exam covering General Intelligence and Reasoning, Arithmetic, General Knowledge, and Current Affairs in both Hindi and English.

Physical Test: The physical test assesses candidates’ physical fitness with running, long jump, and high jump tests.

Medical Examination: A thorough medical examination ensures candidates are physically and mentally fit for the role.

Interview: A panel of experts conducts interviews to evaluate candidates’ intelligence, analytical skills, and personality.

Salary

The salary structure varies according to the position and rank. An ACIO can expect a basic salary of Rs. 56,100 per month, while an ACIA’s basic salary is Rs. 50,500 per month. For Technical Assistants, the basic salary is Rs. 35,400 per month.

For further details please visit the official website.