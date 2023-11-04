Orissa HC invites application for Junior Stenographer, Check details

The Orissa High Court has invited online application for eligible candidates for the recruitment of 36 posts of Junior Stenographer (Group-‘C’). The application process commenced on November 2, 2023, and will continue until November 16, 2023.

Vacancy Position:

UR: 11 (Women-04)

SEBC: 05 (Women- 02)

SC: 08 (Women-03)

ST: 12 (Women-04)

Total: 36 (13)

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for this position must have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University. They should additionally possess a minimum typing speed of 80 words per minute in shorthand and 40 words per minute in typewriting, along with sufficient knowledge in Computer Applications.

Age

Applicants should be above 21 years of age and below 32 years of age as of the date of publication of the advertisement.

Examination Fee

A non-refundable and non-adjustable examination fee of Rs. 500 is required to be paid by candidates, and this can be done online using Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking systems. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and Persons with Disabilities are exempted from paying the examination fee.

Salary

Selected candidates will be entitled to a salary in the scale of pay of Rs. 25,500 — 81,100/- in Level 7 of the Pay Matrix under ORSP Rules, 2017. This salary package will include usual Dearness and other Allowances as sanctioned by the Government of Odisha from time to time.

Syllabus of Examination

The Recruitment Examination for the post of Junior Stenographer will consist of a Qualifying Test in the English Subject, a Computer Application Test (Qualifying in nature), and a Skill Test as detailed in the official notification.

How to Apply

Applications should be submitted exclusively through online mode by visiting the website of the High Court of Orissa at www.orissahighcourt.nic.in.

For more details you can visit the official website of Orissa High Court.