Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2023: Check details about Specialist Officer notification

Indian Overseas Bank has advertised a notification for the recruitment of 66 Specialist Officer (Manager/ Senior Manager) posts. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post should check the eligibility criteria and then apply for the post.

The details about the vacancy have been mentioned below.

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 850

SC/ST/PWD: Rs 175

Payment Mode: Online

Important Dates

Starting Date to Apply Online: 06/11/2023

Last Date to Apply Online: 19/11/2023

Age Limit

Minimum Age: 25 Years

Maximum Age: 40 Years

Age relaxation is applicable for various candidates.

Qualification

Candidates should posses B.E/B.Tech/M.E /M.Tech/ Post Graduate Degree/Graduate Degree/LLB/MCA (Relevant Discipline).

Vacancy Details

Specialist Officer: 66 posts

Details about posts

Manager (Law)

Senior Manager (Law)

Manager (IS Audit)

Senior Manager (IS Audit)

Manager (Security)

Chief Manager (Risk)

Manager (Civil)

Manager (Architect)

Manager (Tresury)

Manager (Credit)

Manager (Marketing)

Manager (Human Resource)

Senior Manager (Human Resourse)

Manager (Full Stack Developer)

Manager (Finacle Customization)

(Applicants are advised to check the official website for the full list of post under the notification.)