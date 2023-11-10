Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2023: Check details about Specialist Officer notification
Indian Overseas Bank has advertised a notification for the recruitment of 66 Specialist Officer (Manager/ Senior Manager) posts. The candidates who are willing to apply for the post should check the eligibility criteria and then apply for the post.
The details about the vacancy have been mentioned below.
Application Fee
General/OBC/EWS: Rs 850
SC/ST/PWD: Rs 175
Payment Mode: Online
Important Dates
Starting Date to Apply Online: 06/11/2023
Last Date to Apply Online: 19/11/2023
Age Limit
Minimum Age: 25 Years
Maximum Age: 40 Years
Age relaxation is applicable for various candidates.
Qualification
Candidates should posses B.E/B.Tech/M.E /M.Tech/ Post Graduate Degree/Graduate Degree/LLB/MCA (Relevant Discipline).
Vacancy Details
Specialist Officer: 66 posts
Details about posts
Manager (Law)
Senior Manager (Law)
Manager (IS Audit)
Senior Manager (IS Audit)
Manager (Security)
Chief Manager (Risk)
Manager (Civil)
Manager (Architect)
Manager (Tresury)
Manager (Credit)
Manager (Marketing)
Manager (Human Resource)
Senior Manager (Human Resourse)
Manager (Full Stack Developer)
Manager (Finacle Customization)
(Applicants are advised to check the official website for the full list of post under the notification.)