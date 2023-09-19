IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023: Apply for 71 Faculty posts, Salary up to Rs 1,67,400

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Dhanbad has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor posts. A total of 71 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive. Interested aspirants who meet the eligibility criteria can apply for the IIT Dhanbad recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website at www.iitism.ac.in. The online The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting the application form is October 27.

Candidates can chek mo0re information about the eligibility, age limit, vacancy, pay scale below

IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details

Total Vacancy: 71 posts

• OBC-NCL candidates: 35 posts

• ST Candidates: 11 posts

• SC Candidates: 25 posts

IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification

Candidates applying for the recruitment drive must hold a PhD with a first-class or equivalent standing in the relevant field at the preceding degree level. Additionally, candidates should demonstrate a commendable CPI/CGPA/Percentage in their Ph.D. coursework, as applicable.

You can get more details about the educational qualification and age limit in the official recruitment notification.

Pay Scale

Assistant Professor Grade I: Pay Level 12 (Rs 1,01,500 – Rs 1,67,400) with a minimum initial pay of Rs 1,01,500. After completing 3 years of service as an Assistant Professor in Pay Level 12, candidates may be considered for advancement to Pay Level 13A1 (Rs 1,31,400 – Rs 2,04,700).

Assistant Professor Grade II: Candidates holding a Ph.D. but with less than 3 years of experience may be considered for the position of Assistant Professor in Pay Level 10 (with a minimum initial pay of Rs 70,900) or in Pay Level 11 with a minimum pay as determined by the Board of Governors.

Associate Professor: 7th CPC Pay Level 13A2 with a minimum pay of Rs 1,39,600

Professor: 7th CPC Pay Level 14A with a minimum pay of Rs 1,59,100

How To Apply for IIT Dhanbad Recruitment 2023

• Go to the official portal of the Institute – www.iitism.ac.in

• On the homepage, click on the recruitment link.

• Fill in the application form and upload the document as per requirement.

• Submit the application form

• Download a copy the submitted form and take a printout of the same for further need.

