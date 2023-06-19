IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment 2023: Online application deadline alert for 797 vacant posts

The online application for the recruitment to the post of Junior Intelligence Officers (JIO) 2023 by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is underway. A total of 97 vacant posts to be filled up during this recruitment drive.

However, the job seekers can apply on or before June 23, 2023.

Number of posts:

The Intelligence Bureau of India published the advertisement for IB JIO Recruitment 2023 to fill up 797 vacancies.

Nature of Posts:

The IB has advertised for the post of (IB JIO) that is Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II (Technical).

Age limit for IB JIO Recruitment 2023:

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit: 27 Years

Salary:

The salary for the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II (Technical) is Level – 4 that is in the pay band (Rs. 25,500-81, 100/-)

Important dates:

Opening Date for On-line Registration of Application: 03.06.2023

Closing Date of submission of Application with submission of Online Application Fee through Debit/Credit Card / Net Banking/ UPI etc. (Payment of Application Fee through SBI EPAY LITE payment Gateway): 23.06.2023 (23:59 Hrs)

Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan (offline branch submission only): 27.06.2023(Banking Hours)

Pay scale:

Level 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100) in the pay matrix (Plus admissible Central Government allowances).

Application Fees:

For General candidates or OBC (other backward caste) or EWS (economically weaker sections) the application fees is Rs. 500/-

Whereas, for SC (scheduled caste) and ST (scheduled tribes) the application fees is Rs. 450/-

Selection Process:

Online Examination

Skill Test

Interview

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Electronics or Electronics and Tele-communication or Electronics and Communication or Electrical and Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Science (B. Sc) with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognized University/Institute.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications (BCA) from a Government recognized University/Institute.

Click here to read the IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.