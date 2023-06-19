IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment 2023: Online application deadline alert for 797 vacant posts

IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment

The online application for the recruitment to the post of Junior Intelligence Officers (JIO) 2023 by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is underway. A total of 97 vacant posts to be filled up during this recruitment drive.

However, the job seekers can apply on or before June 23, 2023.

Number of posts:

  • The Intelligence Bureau of India published the advertisement for IB JIO Recruitment 2023 to fill up 797 vacancies.

Nature of Posts:

  • The IB has advertised for the post of (IB JIO) that is Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II (Technical).

Age limit for IB JIO Recruitment 2023:

  • Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
    Maximum Age Limit: 27 Years

Salary:

  • The salary for the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II (Technical) is Level – 4 that is in the pay band (Rs. 25,500-81, 100/-)

Important dates:

  • Opening Date for On-line Registration of Application: 03.06.2023
  • Closing Date of submission of Application with submission of Online Application Fee through Debit/Credit Card / Net Banking/ UPI etc. (Payment of Application Fee through SBI EPAY LITE payment Gateway): 23.06.2023 (23:59 Hrs)
  • Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan (offline branch submission only): 27.06.2023(Banking Hours)

Pay scale:

  • Level 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100) in the pay matrix (Plus admissible Central Government allowances).

Application Fees:

  • For General candidates or OBC (other backward caste) or EWS (economically weaker sections) the application fees is Rs. 500/-
  • Whereas, for SC (scheduled caste) and ST (scheduled tribes) the application fees is Rs. 450/-

Selection Process:

  • Online Examination
  • Skill Test
  • Interview

Educational Qualification:

  • Diploma in Electronics or Electronics and Tele-communication or Electronics and Communication or Electrical and Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute.
  • OR
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Science (B. Sc) with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognized University/Institute.
  • OR
  • Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications (BCA) from a Government recognized University/Institute.

Click here to read the IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment 2023 notification.

Click here to visit the official website.

