IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment 2023: Online application deadline alert for 797 vacant posts
The online application for the recruitment to the post of Junior Intelligence Officers (JIO) 2023 by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) is underway. A total of 97 vacant posts to be filled up during this recruitment drive.
However, the job seekers can apply on or before June 23, 2023.
Number of posts:
- The Intelligence Bureau of India published the advertisement for IB JIO Recruitment 2023 to fill up 797 vacancies.
Nature of Posts:
- The IB has advertised for the post of (IB JIO) that is Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II (Technical).
Age limit for IB JIO Recruitment 2023:
- Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years
Maximum Age Limit: 27 Years
Salary:
- The salary for the Junior Intelligence Officer Grade II (Technical) is Level – 4 that is in the pay band (Rs. 25,500-81, 100/-)
Important dates:
- Opening Date for On-line Registration of Application: 03.06.2023
- Closing Date of submission of Application with submission of Online Application Fee through Debit/Credit Card / Net Banking/ UPI etc. (Payment of Application Fee through SBI EPAY LITE payment Gateway): 23.06.2023 (23:59 Hrs)
- Last Date of submission of Application Fee through SBI challan (offline branch submission only): 27.06.2023(Banking Hours)
Pay scale:
- Level 4 (Rs.25,500-81,100) in the pay matrix (Plus admissible Central Government allowances).
Application Fees:
- For General candidates or OBC (other backward caste) or EWS (economically weaker sections) the application fees is Rs. 500/-
- Whereas, for SC (scheduled caste) and ST (scheduled tribes) the application fees is Rs. 450/-
Selection Process:
- Online Examination
- Skill Test
- Interview
Educational Qualification:
- Diploma in Electronics or Electronics and Tele-communication or Electronics and Communication or Electrical and Electronics or Information Technology or Computer Science or Computer Engineering or Computer Applications from a Government recognized University/Institute.
- OR
- Bachelor’s Degree in Science (B. Sc) with Electronics or Computer Science or Physics or Mathematics from a Government recognized University/Institute.
- OR
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Applications (BCA) from a Government recognized University/Institute.
Click here to read the IB Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment 2023 notification.