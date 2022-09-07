HAL Recruitment 2022

HAL Recruitment 2022: Graduate/Diploma holders can apply, Check post, eligibility and other details

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has invited application for Engineering Graduates, Graduates in General Stream and Diploma Apprentices in its Hyderabad branch Under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on September 12/13/14.

Check more information about the recruitment below:

Important Dates 

Date of walk-in-interview:

  • Diploma- September 12, 2022
  • Engineering Graduates-September 13, 2022
  • Graduates in General Stream-September 14, 2022

Vacancy Details HAL Recruitment 2022 
Engineering Graduates

  • Electronics and Communication Engineering-20
  • Computer Engineering-02
  • Civil Engineering-04

Diploma-

  • Electronics and Communication Engineering-25
  • Computer Engineering-01
  • Civil Engineering-02
  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering-01
  • Mechanical Engineering-03
  • Pharmacy-01
  • Medical Lab Technician-01

Graduates in General Stream-

  • B.Com-15
  • B.Sc (Nursing)-04
  • B.Sc (Chemistry)-01
  • B.Sc (Computer)-01

Eligibility Criteria HAL Recruitment 2022  
Educational Qualification:

Engineering Graduate Apprentice- Applicant should have successfully completed Degree in Engineering/ Technology from a recognized university.

Technician (Diploma)Apprentices- Applicant should have passed Diploma in Engineering/Technology from State Board of Technical Education.

Graduate Apprentices in General Stream– Candidates should have successfully completed Degree from a recognized university.

How to Apply HAL Recruitment 2022  

Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the walk-in as per the given schedule in accordance with the posts on 12/13/14 September 2022. Candidates need to register on www.mhrdtnats.gov.in portal and a copy of the same may be submitted at the time of walk-in.

HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification: PDF

