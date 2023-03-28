EPFO recruitment 2023: Apply for 2859 SSA & Steno posts
Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited online applications for recruitment process to the posts of SSA and Stenographer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in till April 26. The Application Form in any other mode shall not be accepted.
A total of 2859 posts vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of which 2674 vacancies are for the post of Social Security Assistant and 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer(Group C).
Important Dates
- Starting date of application: March 27, 2028
- Last date of registration: April 26, 2023
Vacancy Details
Total posts- 2859
- Social Security Assistant – 2674
- Stenographer(Group C) – 185
Eligibility
SSA: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree and typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 in Hindi can apply. Salary will be in level 5 – Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300.
Stenographer: Applicant should be a Class 12th pass. They will also have to fulfil skill test norms in order to qualify.
Application fee
The application fee for General/EWS and OBC candidates is 700 for both positions. The payment of fees is exempted for candidates belonging to SC,ST, PwBD, Female and Ex-Servicemen.
Age limit
Age limit for both these posts is 18-27 years as on the application closing date. Age relaxation will be as per rules.
How to apply for EPFO Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website at www.epfindia.gov.in
- Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage
- Now, fill the application form as per instructions.
- Upload all the required documents and submit the application.
- Take a hard copy of the submitted application for future reference.