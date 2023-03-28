EPFO recruitment 2023: Apply for 2859 SSA & Steno posts

Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has invited online applications for recruitment process to the posts of SSA and Stenographer posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of EPFO at epfindia.gov.in till April 26. The Application Form in any other mode shall not be accepted.

A total of 2859 posts vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of which 2674 vacancies are for the post of Social Security Assistant and 185 vacancies are for the post of Stenographer(Group C).

Important Dates

Starting date of application: March 27, 2028

Last date of registration: April 26, 2023

Vacancy Details

Total posts- 2859

Social Security Assistant – 2674

Stenographer(Group C) – 185

Eligibility

SSA: Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree and typing speed of 35 words per minute in English and 30 in Hindi can apply. Salary will be in level 5 – Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300.

Stenographer: Applicant should be a Class 12th pass. They will also have to fulfil skill test norms in order to qualify.

Application fee