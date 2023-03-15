Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

DAE Recruitment 2023: Salary upto Rs 68000, check details

Department of Atomic Energy Recruitment 2023 announces multiple vacancies, check details here.

DAE Recruitment 2023

Department of Atomic Energy announces a recruitment drive for 2023 for 124 posts offering salaries up to Rs 68,0000. Eligible candidates can apply for the Department of Atomic Energy Recruitment 2023 on the official website of the Nuclear Fuel Complex at www.nfc.gov.in. 

The last day to apply for the post is April 10.

 

DAE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

  • Chief Fire Officer: 1 post
  • Technical Officer: 3 posts
  • Deputy Chief Fire Officer: 2 posts
  • Station Officer: 7 posts
  • Sub-Officer: 28 posts
  • Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman: 83 posts

Age Limit for DAE Recruitment 2023:

The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years.

 

Application Fee for DAE Recruitment 2023:

  • Chief Fire Officer: Rs. 500/-
  • Technical Officer: Rs. 500/-
  • Deputy Chief Fire Officer: Rs. 500/-
  • Station Officer: Rs. 200/-
  • Sub-Officer: Rs. 200/-
  • Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum Fireman: Rs. 10/-
  • Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of Application fee.

 

Educational QualificationDAE Recruitment 2023:

Click here to check the detailed qualification for Eligible candidates.

 

Selection Process:

  • Written Exam
  • Skill Test
  • Document Verification
  • Medical Examination

 

How To Apply for DAE Recruitment 2023:

  • Visit the official website at www.nfc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the recruitment.
  • Fill out the application form
  • Upload all the required documents
  • Pay the application fee
  • Download and take a printout of the application form

For more details on pay scale and others check the the notification below:

Here’s the official notice

