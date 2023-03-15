DAE Recruitment 2023: Salary upto Rs 68000, check details

Department of Atomic Energy announces a recruitment drive for 2023 for 124 posts offering salaries up to Rs 68,0000. Eligible candidates can apply for the Department of Atomic Energy Recruitment 2023 on the official website of the Nuclear Fuel Complex at www.nfc.gov.in.

The last day to apply for the post is April 10.

DAE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy details

Chief Fire Officer: 1 post

Technical Officer: 3 posts

Deputy Chief Fire Officer: 2 posts

Station Officer: 7 posts

Sub-Officer: 28 posts

Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman: 83 posts

Age Limit for DAE Recruitment 2023:

The age of the candidate should not be more than 40 years.

Application Fee for DAE Recruitment 2023:

Chief Fire Officer: Rs. 500/-

Technical Officer: Rs. 500/-

Deputy Chief Fire Officer: Rs. 500/-

Station Officer: Rs. 200/-

Sub-Officer: Rs. 200/-

Driver-cum-Pump Operator-cum Fireman: Rs. 10/-

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of Application fee.

Educational QualificationDAE Recruitment 2023:

Click here to check the detailed qualification for Eligible candidates.

Selection Process:

Written Exam

Skill Test

Document Verification

Medical Examination

How To Apply for DAE Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at www.nfc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment.

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Download and take a printout of the application form

For more details on pay scale and others check the the notification below:

Here’s the official notice