ONGC job alert: Apply now, deadline is ending shortly

If you have not applied for the new job vacancy of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited Ahmedabad Asset can do it now. The deadline for the online application process is ending soon.

The eligible candidates can apply on or before March 16, 2023.

Check details :

Sl. No. Post No. of posts & Discipline(s) Required Experience 1. Junior Consultant (E1 to E3 level) 18(Production discipline) Retired ONGC executives who retired at E1 to E3 level for Junior consultant posts & at E4 to E5 level for Associate consultant posts from Production/Drilling discipline with at least 5 years of experience in Work Over/Drilling field operations. (*In case of non-availability of E4 to E5 level candidates in required numbers, E6 level candidates will also be considered for engagement with capping of remuneration to E5 level based on their consent.) 2. Associate Consultant (E4 to E5) *E6 level Executives can also apply. 38 – (Production discipline)

Note: Nos. of posts may vary depending on availability and operational requirement of ONGC.

Monthly Compensation package/ Remuneration / Emoluments (including GST to be borne by consultants):

For Junior Consultant (E1 to E3):

Tenure Monthly Honorarium (Rs) Conveyance Reimbursement (Rs/Month) Reimbursement for office at Residence (Secretary, peon etc.) (Rs/Month) Monthly charges on communication facilities Total Compensation (Rs/Month) 1st year 27000/- 6500/- 6500/- 2000/- 42000/- 2nd year 28350/- 6500/- 6500/- 2000/- 43350/-

For Associate Consultant (E4 & E5):

Tenure Monthly Honorarium (Rs) Conveyance Reimbursement (Rs/Month) Reimbursement for office at Residence (Secretary, peon etc.) (Rs/Month) Monthly charges on communication facilities Total Compensation Rs/ Month) 1st year 40000/- 13000/- 13000/- 2000/- 68000/- 2nd year 42000/- 13000/- 13000/- 2000/- 70000/-

Age Criteria: Less than 65 years of age as on 22 February 2023.

Scanned copy of ONGC Identity Card (both sides) to be submitted by the candidates along with application/ Bio Data form.

Scanned copy of application in the attached format along with the required documents may be sent to well services department to the following email/address:

[email protected]

Eligible candidate(s) can also submit the applications in person at Contract Cell, Room No-131B, 1st floor, Avani Bhavan, ONGC, Ahmedabad Asset, Gujarat.

Last date of receipt of application: 16 March 2023

Date & Venue for written test and personal interaction and other details:

Venue: At ONGC, Ahmedabad

ii) Date & other details: To be intimated to the shortlisted candidates in due course of time through email.

Selection Criteria:

The following eligibility/ selection criteria have been proposed:

The Selection board will adopt the following selection criteria for awarding the marks to the candidates for selection :-

Criteria Full Marks Written Test 80 Interaction/ interview 20 Total Marks 100

The written test shall be conducted in pen paper format. Question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) having Objective Type -Multiple Choice Questions. Total of 20 questions to be answered in 60 minutes duration. Each question shall carry 4 marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

Qualifying marks in the written test will be 28 (out of total marks 80), i.e 35% of total marks. Candidates qualifying the written test will be shortlisted and called for Interaction/Interview.

Qualifying marks for Interaction/Interview will be 12(out of total marks 20), i.e 60% of the total marks.

Offer of engagement will be issued to the selected candidates as per overall merit.

No TA/DA/Accommodation shall be paid for written test/Interview.

Period of Engagement: The engagement shall be purely on contract basis for a period of 02 (two) years from the date of joining. Engagement on contract basis will be subject to medical fitness by ONGC Medical Authority as per mines rules 1955.

