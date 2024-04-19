NTPC Recruitment 2024: Vacancy out for posts of Associates, details inside

NTPC Recruitment 2024: The Green Energy Limited, under the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is inviting applications to fill up several vacant posts. An official notification for the recruitment drive has been released. A total of 11 vacant positions will be filled up under this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates need to check their eligibility and submit their applications online. It is important to note that the online application process has already begun. The last date for submission of online applications is April 20. Applications need to be submitted via NTPC website at ntpcrel.co.in.

Important Dates for NTPC Recruitment 2024

Starting date for submission of online applications: March 21, 2024

Closing date for submission of online applications: April 20, 2024

Vacant Posts for NTPC Recruitment 2024

Under this recruitment drive, 11 vacant posts for Associate positions will be filled up. The following positions are available:

Associate

Associate (Mechanical)

Associate (Civil)

Eligibility

Candidates applying for the recruitment need to hold a B.E./B.Tech in their relevant field.

They need to hold a minimum of 10 year experience in project construction.

Maximum age limit for applying: 64 years of age

For detailed information on eligibility, candidates need to check the notification.

How to Apply