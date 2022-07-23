BPCL Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for Junior Executive posts, Apply Soon

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has issued latest notification for the BPCL Recruitment for the post of Junior Executive operations and accounts vacancies.

All the interested candidates can apply for BPCL Recruitment 2022 on their official website bharatpetroleum.in

BPCL recruitment application window will remain open from July 23 till August 8, 2022.

Bharat Petroleum Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale/Salary

Rs.30,000 – 1,20,000/- Per Month

Bharat Petroleum Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Junior Executive (Operations):

Candidate must have passed Diploma in Engineering (3-year course) / B.Tech/ B.E./ B.Sc (Engg) in Mechanical / Electrical / Instrumentation / Electronics/ Civil/ Chemical Engineering from a recognized University with minimum 55% aggregate percentage (or equivalent CGPA & above).

Junior Executive (Accounts):

Graduate in any discipline with minimum 55% marks (relaxed to 50% for candidates belonging to SC/ST and PwBD categories) AND have passed the CA Intermediate / CMA Intermediate from CA/ CMA institute respectively.

Bharat Petroleum Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

1. Junior Executive (Operations)

Work Experience – 4 years of continuous post-qualification relevant work-experience working in Operations/ Maintenance roles in an Oil & Gas organization within India.

Upper Age Limit – 30 years

2. Junior Executive (Operations):

Work Experience – 8 years of continuous post-qualification relevant work – experience working in Operations/ Maintenance roles in an Oil & Gas organization within India.

Upper Age Limit – 32 years

3. Junior Executive (Accounts):

Work Experience – 5 years of relevant experience in the finance function

Upper Age Limit – 30 to 35 years

Bharat Petroleum Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

All the Candidates are required to submit the application fee while applying.

General/OBC- NCL/EWS: Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/PwBD: NIL

Bharat Petroleum Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

It will be conducted in multiple stages including application shortlisting, written and Computer Based Test, case based discussion, group task, personal interview. The selection process adopted will depend on the number of applications received.

Bharat Petroleum Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

Interested & eligible candidates are requested to apply ONLINE only on https://www.bharatpetroleum.in under Careers, Job Opportunities. Candidates are NOT required to send the printout of the application or any other documents in hard copy to BPCL. Candidates presently employed in Central/ State Government, Autonomous bodies, and PSUs, should submit their application.

Click Here for Official Notification