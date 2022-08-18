BECIL recruitment 2022: Online application for 29 posts ending soon, apply now

The online application for the recruitment of 29 posts by the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is ending soon.

The eligible and interested candidates will have to apply on or before August 22.

BECIL vacancy details 2022:

Name and number of vacant posts:

Total posts: 29

Engineer Adhoc: 1

STA/Engineer/Sr. Engineer: 1

Engineer Adhoc: 1

Assistant Manager (Adhoc): 1

Assistant Manager (Adhoc): 1

Engineer Adhoc: 2

Engineer Associate: 3

Executive Adhoc: 1

Senior Technical Assistant (Adhoc): 3

Executive Adhoc: 1

Technical Assistant (Adhoc): 1

Desktop Engineer: 2

Engineer Adhoc: 1

Diploma Trainee: 2

ITI-Fresh/Experienced (Filter/ Turner/Mechanic/Welder): 2

Test Driver (Adhoc): 6

BECIL recruitment 2022 educational qualification:

Engineer Adhoc: B.E. in Mechanicals/ Automobiles with minimum 4 to 6 yrs. of relevant experience.

STA/Engineer/Sr. Engineer: Full time degree in Mechanical/Automobile with 1-2 years of experience.

Engineer Adhoc: Diploma ENTC, Mechanical, Automobile/ ITI-Electric Mechanic/Industrial Electronics/ Electronics 4 to 5 yrs in instrumentation performance testing, RLDA and data analysis.

Assistant Manager (Adhoc): Minimum 4 to 6 yrs for B.E. in Mechanical/ Automobile/ Industrial Electronics/ ENTC. 10 to 15 yrs for Diploma in Mechanical/Automobiles/ Industrial Electronics/ ENTC.

Assistant Manager (Adhoc): B.Tech with Minimum 4 to 6 yrs relevant experience Or Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics Engineering/ Instrumentation with 5-10 years of experience.

Engineer Adhoc: BE/ B.Tech (Mechanical/ Electrical/Electronic) with three years’ experience in relevant field.

Engineer Associate: B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering with 3 year experience.

Executive Adhoc: BE/B.Tech. With Minimum six years relevant experience.

Senior Technical Assistant (Adhoc): B.E./B.Tech in Electronics/Instrumentation/Mechanic or related field. Three years of experience in Instrumentation Handling/Maintenance & Vehicle Testing.

Executive Adhoc: Graduate in any field and With minimum five years relevant experience.

Technical Assistant (Adhoc): ITI in Electrical/Electronics with 2-3 years Experience.

Desktop Engineer: Graduate in any stream from reputed institute/college. Diploma in Computer Hardware. Minimum 2-3 years’ experience in IT hardware, software & networking support.

Engineer Adhoc: B.Tech with minimum 1-2 year experience Or Diploma in Mechanical/Electronics Engineering/ Instrumentation with 2-3 year experience.

Diploma Trainee: Full time degree in Mechanical/Automobile. Minimum 2 years’ experience. Fresher can also apply.

ITI-Fresh/Experienced (Filter/ Turner/Mechanic/Welder): ITI in fitter/ Turner/ Mechanic/ Welder with 1-2 year experience. Fresher can also apply.

Test Driver (Adhoc): Diploma in (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics) with 3 years Exp.

BECIL vacancy 2022 salary:

Engineer Adhoc: Rs.50,000/

STA/Engineer/Sr. Engineer: Rs.50,000/-

Engineer Adhoc: Rs.50,000/-

Assistant Manager (Adhoc): Rs.50,000/-

Assistant Manager (Adhoc): Rs.50,000/

Engineer Adhoc: Rs.45,000/-

Engineer Associate: Rs.45,000/-

Executive Adhoc: Rs.40,000/

Senior Technical Assistant (Adhoc): Rs.35,000/-

Executive Adhoc: Rs.25,000/-

Technical Assistant (Adhoc): Rs.25,000/

Desktop Engineer: Rs.25,000/-

Engineer Adhoc: Rs.25,000/

Diploma Trainee: For Experienced person- Rs.25,000/, For Fresher- Rs.20,956/- Skilled

ITI-Fresh/Experienced (Filter/ Turner/Mechanic/Welder): Rs.20,956/

Test Driver (Adhoc): Rs.20,960/

Application fee for BECIL recruitment 2022:

General – Rs750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

OBC – Rs 750(Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

Women – Rs 750 (Rs 500 extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH – Rs 450 (Rs 300 extra for every additional post applied)

How to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022: