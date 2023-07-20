AIIMS Raebareli Recruitment 2023: Apply soon for Technicians/Para Medical Staff posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raebareli has invited applications for the recruitment of 111 vacant post of Technicians/Para Medical Staff. The candidates who possess the required qualifications are advised to apply for the post after reading the detailed notification. Eligible candidates are advised to apply online before 31st July, 2023.

Important Dates

Starting date to apply online and fee payment: 8/07/2023

Last date to apply online and fee payment: 31/07/2023

Written examination date: 06/08/2023 (candidates are expected to report by 9:00 AM)

Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 1000

SC/ST: Rs 500

PWBD: Exempted

Payment Mode: Online

Details about post and required qualification has been mentioned below

Audiometry Technician

Age: 21-35

Essential: B.Sc. Degree in Speech and Hearing from a recognized Institute/University.

Desirable: (i) B.Sc. (Hons.) in Speech and Hearing (ii) Clinical Experience in a Hospital (ENT)

Cath Lab Technician

Age: 21-35

10 + 2 from a recognized Board. Diploma in Cath Lab from Institute/Medical

College recognized by the Government. Desirable: 2 Years’ experience in the field of Cath Lab.

CSSD Technician

Age: 21-35

Sc. (Microbiology or Medical Technology) with 3 years’ experience in CSS D in a 200 bedded Hospital or Staff Nurse (A Grade Registration) with two years’ experience in CSSD in a 200 bedded Hospital or Theatre Assistant Course with four years’ experience in CSSD in a 200 bedded Hospital.

Dialysis Technician

Age: 18-30

Degree in Dialysis Technology from a recognized institute or its equivalent or Diploma in Dialysis Technology (2years course) from a recognized in Haemodialysis in a Hospital in hospital or Medical Institute.

ECG Lab Technician

Age: 18-30

Essential: a) 10+2 with science b) 2 years Diploma of ECG Technician from a recognised university/ institution.

ICU Technician

Age: 18-30

Degree in Anaesthesia Technology from a recognized Institution/Hospital or 1. Diploma in Anaesthesia Technology (2 years course) from a recognized Institution/Hospital. 2. One year experience in handling Anaesthesia equipment

The entire list of vacant posts has been mentioned in the official notification.

Click here to apply

Click here to check official website