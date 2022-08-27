AAI Recruitment 2022: Application invited for 156 vacancies, Salary up to 1,10,000

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has invited applications from eligible candidates who are domicile in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Pondicherry and Lakshadweep islands to fill up the following posts at various airports in the given states in Southern Region.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the below-mentioned posts through the online mode at the official website i.e., www. aai.aero under the tab “CAREERS ” on or before 30.09.2022.

Check Below details of the Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2022:

Important Dates

Opening date for On-line Registration of Applications: September 01, 2022.

Last Date for completion of Step I & II of online registration: September 30, 2022.

Tentative date of On line Examination: Will be notified in AAI Website

Vacancy Details for Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2022

Total posts-156

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: 132

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: 10

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: 13

Senior Assistant (Official Language) NE-6: 1

Remuneration for Airports Authority of India Recruitment 2022:

In addition to Basic Pay, Dearness Allowance, Perks, HRA and other benefits which include CPF, Gratuity, Social Security Scheme, Medical Benefits etc. are admissible as per Airports Authority of India Rules, & Regulations.

Junior Assistant (Fire Service) NE-4: Rs 31000-92000

Junior Assistant (Office) NE-4: Rs 31000-92000

Senior Assistant (Accounts) NE-6: Rs 36000-110000

Senior Assistant (Official Language) NE-6: Rs 36000-110000

Age limit

The candidates’ Age shall be 18 to 30 years as on 25/08/2022.

How to Apply for Airport Authority of India Recruitment 2022

Interested and eligible candidates shall apply for the below-mentioned posts through the online application link hosted on the Career pages of the official AAI website i.e., www. aai.aero under tab “CAREERS ”. The last date to apply is 30.09.2022.

