Two king cobras seen romancing with each other in Odisha’s Ganjam, watch

By Himanshu
Berhampur: Two king cobras were seen romancing with each other in a recent video in Ganjam district of Odisha. The rare scene was witnessed in the Jarada village under Patrapur block of the district on Tuesday.

As per reports, on Tuesday morning when people were out for their regular work witnessed a female king cobra and a male king cobra romancing on the road with each other. Soon, many people including women and children crowded the place. However, the two snakes continued their love dance without paying heed towards the audience.

As we can see in the video, the two snakes can be seen slowly wrapping themselves around each other. It seems like they are making love, as the serpents twisted their bodies on each other.

The rare scene was recorded on mobile phone and later uploaded to social media, which soon went viral.

 
Earlier a similar video surfaced on the internet where two snakes were seen “swirling and twirling” near bushes.

Watch the video here:

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

