Why should techbros have all the fun: Auto driver ditches seat for gaming chair

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, autorickshaw drivers survive long hours on the road in all seasons, whether it is summer, winter, or rainy. But one autorickshaw driver has decided to make his job not just manageable but enjoyable too. Recently, a picture from Bengaluru went viral of an autorickshaw whose driver upgraded his vehicle with a gaming chair.

This auto’s new seating arrangements have not only turned heads but also sparked buzz on social media. An online user named Anuj Bansal shared a photo on X (formerly Twitter) on September 22, featuring an innovative autorickshaw driver perched comfortably on his new throne, with the caption, “Why should techbros have all the fun?”

In the viral picture, an auto driver can be seen using a limbar-supported chair straight out of an office or a gamer’s den instead of a conventional driver’s seat.

Why should techbros have all the fun? 😏 pic.twitter.com/A5hnd0sDC8 — Anuj Bansal (@anuj63) September 22, 2023

Since its upload, the image has gained more than 1.9 lakh views and counting. Several users also shared their opinions in the comment section on this unique auto upgrade.

One user wrote, “Gaming chair! must be a serious gamer before.” Another added, “Just Bangalore things.”

A third user added, “street gaming”, “Bro has an ultra-realistic driving setup,” wrote another user.