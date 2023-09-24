Fearless woman’s remarkable snake rescue goes viral, leaves viewers in awe

A woman’s incredible display of snake rescue and handling expertise has stunned social media, where fear of snakes is prevalent. The riveting video, capturing a fearless act, has been widely circulated, grabbing the attention of online users.

The incident unfolded in a store located in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, where a sizable snake had made an unexpected appearance. Without hesitation, the woman swiftly intervened to rescue the reptile. The video portrays her calm demeanor as she relocates the snake from the shop, leaving spectators astonished by her daring rescue efforts. Shweta Sutar, recognized by the Instagram handle shweta_wildliferescuer, has shared multiple videos on her Instagram page, showcasing her proficiency in snake rescues.

The online community commended the woman for her courage, praising her audacious act. However, many were taken aback upon discovering the elusive snake hidden within the store’s inventory.

Since its posting on September 12, the video has garnered a plethora of comments, likes, and views on Instagram. One viewer expressed, “Omg! How are you even holding that thing in your hand? My soul would have left my body. I wouldn’t make it past just looking at that snake.” Another individual remarked, “The snake seems to be so scared of you… what are you, a snake goddess?” while a third admirer said, “Hat’s off for your brave work.”

In a similar daring rescue earlier this year, Susanta Nanda, an Indian Forest Service officer, shared a hair-raising video of a successful operation rescuing a King Cobra hiding underneath a car. Mr. Nanda emphasized the importance of King Cobras in maintaining ecological balance and urged caution, advising against attempting such rescues independently.