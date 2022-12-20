Ex Google MD’s reaction to son being asked if he is a ‘North Indian’ or ‘South Indian’ wins hearts online

A recent viral that has caught the internet’s attention is not a video or a photo, but a birthday note written by a father to his son. The father from the duo being Ex Google’s MD Parminder Singh. Parminder Singh took to his official Twitter handle to drop a birthday message for his son, as he turned 20. The simple yet powerful message has seem to amaze the netizens. This is likely because of strong concept of identity and parenting that underlays.

In the message, Singh recalls an incident from several years back when his son was only nine years old. Born to a typical Punjabi family who were based in Bangalore at that time, the kid was asked if he was a North or South Indian. To this the 9-year-old had smartly replied and had called himself a ‘Nouth Indian’. Singh says he fondly remembers this incident and feels proud that his son had clearly defied the label he was entitled to. Take a look at the tweet:

My son, born to a Punjabi family in Bangalore, was 9 when he was asked, “Are you a North or South Indian”. He replied, “I think I’m a NOUTH Indian!” Kids defy labels we try to give them. He turns 20 today. Hope he keeps defying labels. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) December 14, 2022

The message and the story was widely shared. It gained a lot of praises and appreciation as well. One Twitter user wrote in the comment, “My son born of a Muslim father and Hindu mother says his religion is MusHind, I love it and I am proud of this generation, for them these things are immaterial.”

The message received a lot of love and a huge count of people were able to connect to it. Upon seeing the same, the ex Google MD, Parminder Singh, threaded a further tweet with the same. Take a look at it here: