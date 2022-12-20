Ex Google MD’s reaction to son being asked if he is a ‘North Indian’ or ‘South Indian’ wins hearts online

The ex Google's MD said that he felt proud when his son defied the label he was given. His message received a lot of love from netizens.

Offbeat
By KalingaTV Bureau 0
ex google md
Pic Credits: Zee News

A recent viral that has caught the internet’s attention is not a video or a photo, but a birthday note written by a father to his son. The father from the duo being Ex Google’s MD Parminder Singh. Parminder Singh took to his official Twitter handle to drop a birthday message for his son, as he turned 20. The simple yet powerful message has seem to amaze the netizens. This is likely because of strong concept of identity and parenting that underlays.

In the message, Singh recalls an incident from several years back when his son was only nine years old. Born to a typical Punjabi family who were based in Bangalore at that time, the kid was asked if he was a North or South Indian. To this the 9-year-old had smartly replied and had called himself a ‘Nouth Indian’. Singh says he fondly remembers this incident and feels proud that his son had clearly defied the label he was entitled to. Take a look at the tweet:

Related News

Creative resume for Google goes viral, Netizens react…

Google Doodle Urges People To Wear Masks, Save Lives

The message and the story was widely shared. It gained a lot of praises and appreciation as well. One Twitter user wrote in the comment, “My son born of a Muslim father and Hindu mother says his religion is MusHind, I love it and I am proud of this generation, for them these things are immaterial.”

The message received a lot of love and a huge count of people were able to connect to it. Upon seeing the same, the ex Google MD, Parminder Singh, threaded a further tweet with the same. Take a look at it here:

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.