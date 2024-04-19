Watch: Woman enters crowded bus wearing bikini, Internet reacts

People do anything to get viral over social media now a days. Meanwhile, a video of a woman entering crowded bus wearing bikini is going viral over the internet. The video has sparked online outrage after making rounds over social media.

The clip has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @DeepikaBhardwaj, with a caption that read “What’s really happening.” In the 12-second video, the woman is seen entering on a DTC bus wearing bikini. As the lady stood near the door, her presence visibly unsettled some passengers. As per the visual, a female passenger is seen walking away, clearly uncomfortable, meanwhile, another passenger chose to vacate his seat, creating distance from the bikini-clad woman after she allegedly made an inappropriate gesture.

After being shared, the clip has gain over 2.1 million views, while nearly 3.6 thousand X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the viral video, one user said, “Every man watching her is liable for crime as per Indian laws, pretty sure some simp judge will even admit it.” Another person wrote, “Perhaps looking for a victim to extort money for improper look at her?”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “This looks like Goa airport. Some foreign tourist in bikini has either come or going back, boarding this internal transfer bus from terminal to aircraft.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Maybe she was trying to follow the “get ready with me” trend on the bus.” A fifth person wrote, “It’s a dare. That’s what these young people do.” Another X user said, “This is very inappropriate.”