Watch: While filming in Kyiv, Ukrainian girl captures missile strike across the street

For the first time in months, the Ukrainian capital Kiev witnessed has witnessed multiple explosions in the city. At least two blasts were heard in central Kiev shortly after 8 a.m., and more have followed since.

A Ukrainian girl was filming in Kyiv when a Russian missile landed across the street. A glimpse of the strike got captured in her video.

In the short clip, the girl can be seen wearing fear all over her face when a missile strike the street of Kyiv. Although the camera was in the selfie mode, a glimpse of the explosion got recorded in the video and is terrifying to watch.

Take a look:

WATCH: Ukrainian girl was filming in Kyiv when a Russian missile hit across the street pic.twitter.com/5V9sLEFNu9 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 10, 2022

As soon as the video surfaces the Internet, it has garnered a lot of attention online. People reportedly showed concern for the citizens of Ukraine while Russia continues the destruction.

The rare blasts in the capital follow further strikes overnight in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia and in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the BBC reported.

Ukrainian officials say a number of people have been wounded in further missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia overnight.

Zaporizhzhia has been hit repeatedly in recent weeks, with dozens of people killed.