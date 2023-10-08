WATCH: Video of little girl dancing to ‘Saami Saami’ gets reaction from Rashmika Mandanna

In 2021, the action-packed film ‘Pushpa: The Rise,’ featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, captured the hearts of many. The movie’s songs, especially ‘Saami Saami,’ became chart-toppers. Recently, a dance video of this catchy song has taken the internet by storm.

The viral video shows a young girl dancing to ‘Saami Saami.’ The child’s adorable expressions and enthusiastic performance are sure to warm your heart.

The video was originally shared on X (Formerly Twitter) along with the caption, “One more cutie added to the list. The craze for Pushpa songs isn’t stopping anytime soon.”

An add-on to the video was ‘national crush’ Rashmika Mandanna’s comment on it. Re-posting the video, the actor wrote, “So cute.”

Take a look at the video of the little girl dancing to ‘Saami Saami’ here:



Since getting shared on October 2, the video has garnered over one million views. The video also garnered a lot of comments from netizens. In the comments section, one user wrote, “You are also so cute.” Praising the girl’s confidence, another user wrote, “That girl’s confidence is something else only!”

The lyrics of ‘Saami Saami’ were penned by Chandrabose. Renowned singer Sunidhi Chauhan lent her melodious voice for the track.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is set to appear in the much awaited film ‘Animal.’ In the film, she will be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika will be seen portraying the character of ‘Geetanjali’. The film is set to release on screens on December 1.