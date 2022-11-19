WATCH: Ugandan kids dancing to Bollywood numbers is winning hearts of netizens

It is always a delight to see foreigners shaking a leg to peppy Bollywood numbers, even without being able to understand the lyrics. Like in a recent video that has gone viral, one can see a group of Ugandan kids dancing to the very famous Bollywood song, ‘Soni De Nakhre’, from the film ‘Partner’.

The video shows a group of young boys and girls in school uniforms grooving and performing the original quirky moves of the popular Bollywood number. Towards the end of the video, steps in a little girl, who steals the entire show.

The kids in the video belong to an NGO named Triplets Ghetto Kid. founded by Daouda Kavuma, the Ugandan based NGO works towards giving proper education, accommodation and healthcare for the disadvantaged and marginalized kids and orphans. It aims at using art forms such as music, dance, and drama for being able to help the kids.

The official Instagram handle of the NGO, The Ghetto kids, named ‘ghettokids_tfug‘ shared the video of the Ugandan kids dancing, which has been doing rounds on the internet ever since. After being shared on November 1, the video has gained over 5 million likes and thousands of comments of appreciation and love. One comment on the video said,“These kids are just so entertaining,” while another Instagram user said, “That little girl at the end.”

Take a look at the video here: