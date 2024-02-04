Watch: School boys’ dance on Gulabi Sharara goes viral, Over 102 million users viewed the video

The Uttarakhandi song “Gulabi Sharara” was on trend for long time on social media platforms. Almost everyone made dance videos on this song and millions of social media users have liked the clips. Adding to this trend, a video of two school going boys dancing on “Gulabi Sharara” is going viral over the internet.

The viral video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by user @rish_0104, in collaboration with @krishh_0104. In the clip, the two school going boys are seen dancing to the beats of the famous Uttarakhandi song “Gulabi Sharara” on a narrow street. The video has garnered over 102 million views, while, nearly 8.7 million Instagram users have liked the viral clip.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Low costume with high performance.” Meanwhile, another person said, “These guys did better than the girls who dance to this song.”

Adding to the comment section, a third user wrote, “The guy lifting up that Shawl. That was smooth man.” Another person wrote, “These kids dance better than me.” A fifth person added, “Chota packet bada dhamaka.” Meanwhile, a sixth Instagram user wrote, “Nailed it, inborn dancers, can’t resist myself from watching again and again.” The comment section is full of positive reactions.