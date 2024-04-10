Watch! News station accidentally shows man testicles during solar eclipse live

In a bizzare incident, a Mexican news outlet accidently showed a man testicles during solar eclipse live coverage on Monday. The news outlet is receiving criticism online after the video went viral on social media.

The incident took place when the three anchors were presenting viewers submitted footage of the solar eclipse.

In the video, the screen cut to a man blocking out the sun with his testicles. It was well known prank in Latin America, as reported by New-York post.

The female anchors were left completely baffled and could be heard gasping, while the male anchor carried on, ignoring the obscene video.

The clip was immediately taken off the screen, with the male anchor explained that the clips were submitted by viewers, which can sometimes lead to embarrassing situations for broadcasters.

NEW: Mexican media outlet RCG Media plays video of a man’s testicles thinking they were showing the eclipse. Someone’s getting fired. Shortly after the image displayed for all their viewers to see, the production team quickly removed it. The hosts were clearly… pic.twitter.com/UlDnR0RI6t — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 9, 2024

A user identified as Rhevolver claimed responsibility for submitting the clip to RCG Media, jokingly expressing satisfaction at the prank’s success. “Greetings to all my people from Saltillo who had to watch my eggs on television,” Rhevolver wrote, poking fun at the situation. However, it is unclear whether the footage submitted was of Rhevolver himself.