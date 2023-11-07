WATCH: Netizens disapprove of viral video of girl dancing to Bhojpuri song on train

In a time of dance trends and reels, a video that went viral on Instagram shows a woman choosing a moving train as her dance floor. The viral video shows her dancing to an upbeat song within a crowded train. While some passengers can be seen recording her dance, most appear unimpressed by her performance.

The viral video begins with the girl getting prepping for her dance. Once the beats of the Bhojpuri song “Saj ke Sawar ke” start, she matches them with thumkas and her dance moves. As she clip moves forward, fellow passengers on the train can be seen staring with amusement. Some people even take out their phones to capture her public performance.

The video of the girl dancing to the Bhojpuri song on train was shared by Instagram influencer ‘Saheli Rudra.’ She captioned the post writing, “Chalo hum vi bna liye” (I too made it). Take a look at her viral dance video here:

The video of the girl dancing to the Bhojpuri song inside train was shared four days ago. Since then, it has garnered widespread attention, crossing nearly ten million views. Netizens took to the comments section of the post to express their thought on the video. Many seemed disappointed and unimpressed with the public display of performance.

Comments on the video included, “Making reels should be banned in local trains and stations,” “Cringe content,” “This should amount to mental harassment,” among numerous other comments of disapproval.