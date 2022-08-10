Watch: MS Dhoni Wins Hearts With His Humble Gesture In Viral Video

MS Dhoni is arguably one of the most popular figures in Indian cricket. Even people who are completely ignorant about the world of cricket would still recognise Dhoni’s name. The reason for this is very simple- not only is the cricketer considered one of the most successful Indian team captains, having won three ICC World Cups, he is also constantly in the news for his humble and down-to-earth personality. His kind gestures keep bowling his fans over and the recent incident at Ranchi airport is just an addition to an already long list.

Dhoni was recently spotted at Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi. The cricketer was seen walking in the airport while being escorted by the police and airport officials. He stopped to greet and shake hands with the airport officials waiting for him. A video showing this simple, but humble gesture was shared on Twitter by a fan page with the caption “Humbleness = MS Dhoni”, and has garnered around 8k likes since being shared on August 7, 2022.

Watch the video here:

The cricketer was reportedly headed towards Chennai to attend the closing ceremony of 44th Chess Olympiad as the chief guest. The event was being organised in the same city. Dhoni has been associated with Chennai since 2008 when he became the captain of the IPL team- Chennai Super Kings. He has a huge fan following in Chennai where he is affectionately known as ‘Thala’, which means big brother.

Besides Dhoni, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, MK Stalin, and chess legend Vishwanathan Anand were also expected to attend the same event.