Watch: Man sits on car roof, enjoy liquor amid Gurugram traffic

Apart from the diversity and scenic places and weather, cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi are famous for their heavy traffic. Especially in Delhi-NCR, the blinding fog has tripled the traffic situation. Amid these atrocities, a video of a man sitting on his car’s roof while stuck in traffic in Gurugram has gone viral online.

In the now-viral clip, a man can be seen sitting comfortably on his car’s rooftop and watching the cars move painfully slowly amid the jam-packed road. However, he is not sitting idle, instead, he causally sips in some liquor and bites onto some snacks. While he enjoys the traffic, the driver sitting inside the car passes him a glass while moving the car an inch.

As seen in the clip, some authorities are present at the site, and perhaps that’s why the man was brave enough to pull a stunt like this.

Watch the Video Here:

This can only happen in Gurgaon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SMLBDB0bjl — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 7, 2023

Shared on Twitter by user Ravi Handa, the caption in the video reads, “This can only happen in Gurgaon.”

The clip has garnered more than 32k views and tons of comments. Red Bull Russia commented, “Your were supposed to reach Jaipur today” to which Ravi replied, “Can’t you see I am on the way.”