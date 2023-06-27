Watch: Man sells pani puri on moving train, Netizen says ‘Biz is right on track’

Our love for street-style pani puri never runs out. We can have panipuri at any time of the day. The lip-smacking combination of crispy puri filled with aloo masala, chana, chutney, and spicy, tangy water is truly irresistible. And you may have had them normally when visiting a market or roadside. But have you ever imagined having golgappa on a moving train? Well, no, then this viral video of a man will surely make you feel like trying it once in your life.

The viral video shows a man selling pani puri on a local train. He set his shop right in the middle of a local train, making and selling golgappas to the passengers. Even a person can be seen having pani puris. While the location of this clip is not yet ascertained, but some of the comments suggested it could be from Kolkata or Mumbai.

The video was shared by a Twitter user named Sagar, with the caption, “When you put your business mind on the right track.”

When you put your business mind on the right track pic.twitter.com/Wg3sQmEgpQ — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 21, 2023

After the video went viral, users couldn’t help but react to it. Netizens praise the man’s remarkable ability.

One user wrote, “The best example of being present at the right time and in the right place!” Another wrote, “Oh dear, I had to watch it twice to realise this was in Train! His biz is right on track.”

A third user commented, “Yeh hota hai asli start up…” “Nothing can beat Indians,” wrote the fourth user.

