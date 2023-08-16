WATCH: Man dances with grandma on ‘Kaavaalaa,’ internet calls it adorable

The ‘Kaavaalaa’ dance sensation has taken over the internet. It all started with a song from the movie ‘Jailer’, starring Tamannah Bhatia and Rajnikanth. Even after days of the song’s release, people everywhere are going mad for it.

But guess what! The trend got a super sweet upgrade after a guy decided to make a reel on the song with his grandma. Clad in a beautiful yellow-blue saree, the old lady danced to the beats of the song with full enthusiasm.

The video went beyond cool dance moves and catchy beats. It is also a heartwarming gesture of the bonding shared between the man and his grandma as they grooved to ‘Kaavaalaa’.

The catchy hook step, the beats of the song, and the chemistry between the two make the video extra special. The video was shared on Instagram by an influencer named Akshay Partha. Take a look at the video here:

The video has garnered over 16 million views since getting shared. It has also received over 1.2 million likes and thousands of comments appreciating the video. One Instagram user said that he remembered his own grandmother after seeing this video. He wrote, “I thought of my granny too – she’s also super cute!”

People could not seem to hold themselves back and showered the comments section with compliments like, “She’s Super cute!” “She’s the cutest granny ever,” and so on.