WATCH: Langur using computer at Railway office leaves internet in splits

In a world where humans are getting used to fancy technology, it seems like our primate cousins are also trying to catch up with the latest trends. A recent and rather unusual incident at a railway office in West Bengal showcased this in a bizarre yet fascinating way. A viral video made waves on the internet as it appeared to show a langur monkey operating a computer, leaving viewers both amazed.

The viral video was shared by a Facebook user and captured a langur sitting in front of a computer, flipping through papers, and mimicking the act of typing.

It looked as if the monkey was imitating what it had seen people do at desks, possibly having observed someone using a keyboard at some point. Interestingly, a group of people were seen peering at the monkey through the office’s window.

According to the caption accompanying the post, this extraordinary incident unfolded at the Bolpur Railway Station Enquiry Office in the town of Bolpur, West Bengal. The caption humorously read, “Hanuman on duty at the inquiry at Bolpur Railway Station.”

As soon as the video hit the internet, social media users flooded the comments section with laughter and amazement. Many were both entertained and astonished by the monkey’s unique behavior. It’s not every day that you witness a monkey apparently using a computer so skillfully.

Reacting to the clip, one Facebook user humorously suggested, “New requirement for station master.”

The video was shared on September 18 on Facebook, and since then, it has garnered over three thousand views and received numerous likes on Facebook.