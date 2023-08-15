WATCH: Kili and Neema Paul groove to the beats of ‘What Jhumka’

In a recent viral, Kili and Neema Paul have caught the internet’s attention with their dance on Ranveer and Alia’s ‘What Jhumka.’ The video with the duo dancing went viral on social media rather quickly.

In the said video, Kili and Neema Paul can be seen amazingly syncing their steps to the energetic beats of the track. It is the duo’s energy and their expressions that caught the interest of the netizens.

Take a look at Kili and Neema Paul’s dance on ‘What Jhumka’ song here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kili Paul (@kili_paul)



The clip was quick to gain likes and garner comments. Upon being shared on August 3, it has gained around one lakh likes and thousands of comments. Netizens flooded the comments section with praises for the duo’s amazing performance.

Many people cheered for their exceptional chemistry. People also expressed their desire to see more of the duo’s performances. Everybody was surely left astounded by the Pauls’ effortless execution of complex dance moves.

Some people even said that B-Town choreographers should take notice of Kili and Neema paul’s potential and offer them a prominent space in the industry.

Some of the comments included, “That’s why I love Bollywood songs. Afreeka se dher Saara Pyaar,” “You made me watch it again and again,” among several others.